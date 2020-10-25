Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,783 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,279,000 after acquiring an additional 107,248 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,525 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $176.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

