Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 119,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 129,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06.

