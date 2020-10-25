Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $949,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,438,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 320,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after buying an additional 34,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $61.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

