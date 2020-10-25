Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after buying an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,131,972,000 after buying an additional 2,651,445 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,361,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,813,000 after buying an additional 238,302 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 99.6% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.6% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $205.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

