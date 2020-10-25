Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PAAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BofA Securities raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Pi Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.96.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $249.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.