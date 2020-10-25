Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.5% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $283.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $295.87.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

