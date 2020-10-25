Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 434,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,526,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,364.3% during the third quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 765,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,996,000 after buying an additional 712,977 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 62,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 15,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 31,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $76.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.45. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.