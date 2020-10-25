Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,035 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,230,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,045,151,000 after purchasing an additional 292,697 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,420,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $770,467,000 after acquiring an additional 584,900 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,413,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 274,567 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,460,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,786,000 after acquiring an additional 829,092 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,530,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163,719 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Enbridge stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

