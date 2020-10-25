Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $317.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $329.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

