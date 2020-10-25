Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,777,000 after buying an additional 2,977,555 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,989,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,135,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 225,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 822.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 165,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHLX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

SHLX stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.27%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

