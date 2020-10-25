Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,266 AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in AstraZeneca by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.74. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.