Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 204.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,644 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,889,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,250,000 after acquiring an additional 482,150 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,234,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,887,000 after acquiring an additional 334,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

SPG opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.59. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

