Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 4,649 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. TRH Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

FMB stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.