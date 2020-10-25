Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 225.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 70.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $17,016,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $12,188,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,188,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,691 shares of company stock valued at $54,073,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $223.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.75 and a beta of 1.81. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $239.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities raised their price objective on Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Roku from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.48.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

