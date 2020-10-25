Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Issues Earnings Results

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

GFED stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

