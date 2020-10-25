Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 380 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.5% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $319,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,204.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,177.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,848.15. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,440.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

