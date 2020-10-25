Harbour Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,459 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.5% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.56. 2,758,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,751,433. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

