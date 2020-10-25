Harbour Investment Management LLC Takes $3.16 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,481 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000. The Walt Disney makes up 2.0% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $128.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,439,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,034,932. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.23 and a 200-day moving average of $119.00. The company has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.02, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

