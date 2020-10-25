Head-To-Head Survey: Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL) & NextEra Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NEP)

Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Premier and NextEra Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier $2.70 million 0.35 -$10.52 million N/A N/A NextEra Energy Partners $855.00 million 4.99 -$71.00 million ($1.51) -43.10

Premier has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextEra Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Premier and NextEra Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy Partners -14.18% -2.11% -1.08%

Volatility & Risk

Premier has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Premier and NextEra Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier 0 0 0 0 N/A NextEra Energy Partners 0 3 10 0 2.77

NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $64.42, indicating a potential downside of 1.01%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than Premier.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Premier shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Premier beats NextEra Energy Partners on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Company Profile

Premier Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides energy services in the United States. It offers various electricity plans and upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure to commercial middle market companies and residential customers. The company also provides deregulated power brokerage services for small businesses, warehouses, and distribution centers. The company was formerly known as OVM International Holding Corporation and changed its name to Premier Holding Corporation in November 2008. Premier Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Tustin, California.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

