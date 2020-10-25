Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 17.94%.

HTBK opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $42,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,951.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

