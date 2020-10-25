Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,440.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,204.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,177.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,848.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.20, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

