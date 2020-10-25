HorusPay (HORUS) Market Capitalization Tops $170,967.58

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. HorusPay has a total market cap of $170,967.58 and approximately $4.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00093315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00231217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00033231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.65 or 0.01386277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00137182 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

