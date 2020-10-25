Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Huntington Bancshares updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

