HyperDAO (HDAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.52 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $625,681.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00094070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00232103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00033086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.37 or 0.01371051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00137262 BTC.

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,153,800 tokens. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com.

HyperDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

