HyperDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $3.66 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $3.66 million and $558,448.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00093323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00230970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00033266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.99 or 0.01396191 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00137049 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,170,909 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.