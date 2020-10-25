I/O Coin (IOC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,989.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 25th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $1,989.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00544731 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00004848 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00038905 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.04 or 0.01612813 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000074 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000025 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,475,323 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

