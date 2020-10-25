Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the period. Intel comprises 3.5% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 844,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.20. 97,322,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,077,471. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

