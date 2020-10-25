Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 5.4% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $284.74. 24,658,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,903,116. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.41 and a 200-day moving average of $252.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

