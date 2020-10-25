IQ.cash Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. IQ.cash has a market cap of $368,635.99 and approximately $136,843.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00093315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00231217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00033231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.65 or 0.01386277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00137182 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash.

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

IQ.cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

