iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management

Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1,473.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,843 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.6% of Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 70.5% in the third quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

IAU traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.16. 13,423,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,944,381. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

