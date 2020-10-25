iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,122 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.16. 13,423,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,944,381. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

