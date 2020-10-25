iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 577,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,698,000 after acquiring an additional 57,410 shares in the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 369,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 290,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 246,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 194,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,460,000 after purchasing an additional 33,573 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $149.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.49.

