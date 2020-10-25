Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Announces Dividend of $0.19

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) announced a dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

KRP stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $369.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 143.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

