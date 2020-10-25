KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Tops $0.88 on Exchanges

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00006805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $70.95 million and $5.30 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00093718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00233020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00033046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.88 or 0.01346362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00137652 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares’ genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,728,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,728,394 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.