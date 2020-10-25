KuCoin Shares (KCS) Reaches Market Cap of $71.45 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $71.45 million and $5.64 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00006791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00093314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00230927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00033194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.09 or 0.01397094 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00136963 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,728,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,728,394 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

