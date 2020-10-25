Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) Market Capitalization Tops $661,985.28

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs has a total market capitalization of $661,985.28 and $391.00 worth of Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs Token Profile

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 tokens. Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs’ official Twitter account is @LC4Foundation. Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs’ official website is www.lc4foundation.org.

Buying and Selling Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs directly using U.S. dollars.

