LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $346.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

