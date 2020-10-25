Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 56.2% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 51.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Shares of LMT traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.33. 1,178,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.35.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

