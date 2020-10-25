McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Boosted by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. McDonald's makes up 2.8% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $37,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,454,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 32.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,974,000 after buying an additional 743,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 44.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 4.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

MCD stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $228.71. 2,278,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,701. McDonald's Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

