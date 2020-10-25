McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 42,767 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.05% of McDonald's worth $85,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 2.4% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 1.6% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $228.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.39.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. McDonald's’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

