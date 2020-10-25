MetaHash (MHC) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. #MetaHash has a market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,327,589,529 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,268,256 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

