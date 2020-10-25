MetaHash Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and $1.52 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,327,589,529 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,279,683 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

