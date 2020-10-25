MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.1% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 20.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,804,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

