Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,395 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,698 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 7.5% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Microsoft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after buying an additional 3,863,058 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $178,633,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $216.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,635.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.21 and its 200 day moving average is $198.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.05.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

