Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00003942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, CoinBene and Binance. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 90.3% higher against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $10.02 million and $3.54 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00094167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00231729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00033155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.10 or 0.01367058 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00137316 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points’ genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinBene, LBank, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

