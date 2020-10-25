Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Trading Up 82.2% Over Last 7 Days

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $10.41 million and $2.39 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00004068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene, Binance and LBank. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 82.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00093315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00231217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00033231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.65 or 0.01386277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00137182 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points’ launch date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, LBank, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

