Monero (XMR) Price Hits $129.93 on Exchanges

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.30 billion and approximately $875.72 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $129.93 or 0.00997671 BTC on exchanges including Coinroom, Bisq, Crex24 and B2BX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003030 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001152 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 220.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,738,779 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, B2BX, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Coinbe, BTC Trade UA, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Kraken, TradeOgre, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, Exmo, Crex24, DragonEX, Braziliex, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, OpenLedger DEX, Coinut, CoinEx, Gate.io, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, Bitbns, Bisq, Liquid, Huobi, SouthXchange, Upbit, Tux Exchange, Graviex, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, BitBay, Bitlish, Binance, Ovis, OKEx, HitBTC, Coinroom, Instant Bitex and Nanex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.