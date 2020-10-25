Morpheus Labs Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $671,211.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and $671,211.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00093314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00230927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00033194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.09 or 0.01397094 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00136963 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 733,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, FCoin and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

