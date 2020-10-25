Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.31 Million

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $121.36 million and $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00034152 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $578.29 or 0.04470207 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00300921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00029862 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Profile

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars.

