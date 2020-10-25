Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Multi-collateral DAI has a market cap of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00034014 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $580.94 or 0.04456790 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00290914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

